‘Can’t get away with everything’: Jeanie Buss takes savage shot at OJ Simpson over parking violation at Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss recently made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and it was an opportunity for her to talk about other things aside from her team’s rather unproductive offseason. Well, not really.

During her interview, which was done by fill-in host Desus Nice, Buss was asked about the weirdest thing she ever experienced during a Lakers game. It was at this point that she revealed that her unforgettably odd incident involved the one and only OJ Simpson:

“The weirdest thing was right after OJ Simpson was acquitted,” Buss said. “… So he came to a game, and he illegally parked at The Forum. So, his car was towed. You just can’t get away with everything.”

Simpson was acquitted in 1995, and at that time, Jeanie Buss was the president of the Great West Forum, which used to be the home arena of the Lakers. As she said, she had to talk to the arena staff about treating Simpson as if he were like any other paying guest. This obviously wasn’t easy to do considering how the former NFL star had just been acquitted of murdering his ex-wife.

It was at the end of her story that Jeanie decided to take a savage jab at OJ by saying that “you just can’t get away with everything.” She was clearly referring to how Simpson got his car towed for not following basic traffic rules, but also, it does feel like a diss at his aforementioned murder trial.