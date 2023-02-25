At one point in his NFL career, Byron Jones looked like he was going to be one of the best corners in the league for years to come. However, injuries derailed his career and–as of this afternoon– seem to have ended it.

Jones took to Twitter to express his concerns around the safety of playing football and its long lasting impact on those who partake in it at the professional level.

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones said on Twitter. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Jones was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 27 pick out of UConn in the 2015 NFL draft. His performance at the combine blew experts away and he flew up draft boards when he set a world record for the long jump. Jones’ time in Dallas didn’t go as well as he envisioned it but found success when he wound up on the Dolphins. He became a Pro Bowler and earned a Second Team All-Pro honor. He has two years remaining on his five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed in 2020. After he said he is no long able to run or jump, Jones’ career appears to be over.