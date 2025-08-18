The Miami Dolphins reportedly showed interest in Matthew Judon, and they agreed to a one-year deal with the former New England Patriot. With the Minnesota Vikings reportedly in the mix, Judon visited the Dolphins, thus agreeing to a new contract.

The meeting reportedly went well as the Dolphins wasted no time inking Judon to a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“The Dolphins are expected to sign veteran edge Matthew Judon to a 1-year deal, source said, after a successful visit today. Some help before the season,” Rapoport reported.

The contract is worth up to $6 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“One year, up to $6 million for Matthew Judon with the Dolphins, per source,” Pelissero reported. 

Judon, who played for the Atlanta Falcons last season, played for Miami's divisional rivals, the Patriots, for three consecutive seasons before his lone season with the Falcons. All signs pointed toward Judon signing with Miami after his meeting with the team was reported.

Dolphins ‘motivated' to sign Matthew Judon on visit

linebacker Matthew Judon (15) rushes the passer against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dolphins' new four-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon will bolster the team's defense, heading into the 2025 NFL season. As Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel enters his fourth year with the team, it could be the kind of critical signing that changes the complexion of his defense.

Judon's visit with the Dolphins was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Dolphins will host 4x Pro Bowl OLB Matthew Judon on a visit tomorrow. “Miami has been exploring pass-rush options, and Judon — who had 5.5 sacks last season in Atlanta — brings 72 career sacks to the table,” Schultz reported.

Judon’s visit sealed the one-year deal, bringing the Pro Bowl linebacker back to the AFC East ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Dolphins will host the Jaguars in a preseason matchup on Saturday.

