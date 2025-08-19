The Miami Dolphins and free agent Matthew Judon agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal to add him to the roster on Monday. One day later, after Judon officially signed the deal, they subsequently waived punter Ryan Stonehouse.

In addition to signing Judon and waiving Stonehouse, the Dolphins also added cornerback Cameron Dantzler and cut wideout Tarik Black, they announced on social media. The moves come three days after their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions and four days before their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roster Moves | We have signed LB Matthew Judon and CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. We have also waived WR Tarik Black and P Ryan Stonehouse. pic.twitter.com/fYKhy004xX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 19, 2025

Miami signed Stonehouse in free agency after he spent his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. They brought him in to compete with incumbent starter Jake Bailey. By releasing him, the Dolphins essentially confirmed that Bailey will return as the team's punter in 2025.

Stonehouse, a second-team All-Pro in 2022, is coming off a resurgent 2024 campaign after an injury-plagued season in 2023. After bursting onto the scene as a rookie and leading the league with a 53.1-yard punt average, he missed five games the following year with a knee injury. He returned to form in 2024, but saw his numbers take a slight dip to 50.1 yards per punt.

Despite the slight regression, Stonehouse's punt average still ranked third in the league in 2024 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate to Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke. However, Stonehouse's net punt average — which removes the yards accrued on the return — was just 38.6 yards, the second-worst mark in the league.

Dolphins STC breaks down Ryan Stonehouse decision

Special teams battles do not occur often, but the Dolphins had a close one on their hands. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said the decision came down to whichever man proved to have the better combination of distance and hang time.

“We're looking to marry two things together: distance and hang time,” Aukerman told reporters on Tuesday. “We're not looking for a 70-yard punt with a 4.2 hang time. That's gonna put too much pressure on our coverage, where now you're gonna give a returner 20 yards head start to go and make a move and have a full head of steam.”

Stonehouse's career numbers certainly prove he has the distance, but might not possess the hang time that Aukerman coveted. Aukerman added that while the Dolphins chose Bailey, he expects to see another team sign Stonehouse as its punter.