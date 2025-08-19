The Miami Dolphins and free agent Matthew Judon agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal to add him to the roster on Monday. One day later, after Judon officially signed the deal, they subsequently waived punter Ryan Stonehouse.

In addition to signing Judon and waiving Stonehouse, the Dolphins also added cornerback Cameron Dantzler and cut wideout Tarik Black, they announced on social media. The moves come three days after their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions and four days before their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami signed Stonehouse in free agency after he spent his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. They brought him in to compete with incumbent starter Jake Bailey. By releasing him, the Dolphins essentially confirmed that Bailey will return as the team's punter in 2025.

Stonehouse, a second-team All-Pro in 2022, is coming off a resurgent 2024 campaign after an injury-plagued season in 2023. After bursting onto the scene as a rookie and leading the league with a 53.1-yard punt average, he missed five games the following year with a knee injury. He returned to form in 2024, but saw his numbers take a slight dip to 50.1 yards per punt.

Despite the slight regression, Stonehouse's punt average still ranked third in the league in 2024 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate to Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke. However, Stonehouse's net punt average — which removes the yards accrued on the return — was just 38.6 yards, the second-worst mark in the league.

Article Continues Below

Dolphins STC breaks down Ryan Stonehouse decision

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Special teams battles do not occur often, but the Dolphins had a close one on their hands. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said the decision came down to whichever man proved to have the better combination of distance and hang time.

“We're looking to marry two things together: distance and hang time,” Aukerman told reporters on Tuesday. “We're not looking for a 70-yard punt with a 4.2 hang time. That's gonna put too much pressure on our coverage, where now you're gonna give a returner 20 yards head start to go and make a move and have a full head of steam.”

Stonehouse's career numbers certainly prove he has the distance, but might not possess the hang time that Aukerman coveted. Aukerman added that while the Dolphins chose Bailey, he expects to see another team sign Stonehouse as its punter.

More Miami Dolphins News
Dolphins linebacker Matthew Judon walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium
Dolphins sign Matthew Judon to $6 million contractJosue Pavon ·
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the ball while New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) attempts to tackle him during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Dolphins’ De’Von Achane gets ‘preventative’ injury update from Mike McDanielMalik Brown ·
Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Darren Waller on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Dolphins’ Drew Rosenhaus makes Darren Waller promise for Week 1Douglas Fritz ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Colts signing former Dolphins All-ProAlex House ·
A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo painted on the field at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.
Dolphins ‘motivated’ to sign 4-time Pro Bowler on visitRexwell Villas ·
Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) calls out a play against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Dolphins insider sounds off on Quinn Ewers ‘overreaction’ after bounce-back gameEvan Dammarell ·