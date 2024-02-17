Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov expected more from Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov returned from a two-game suspension on Thursday night. Ironically, he faced the team and player that led to his suspension. Zadorov and the Canucks defeated the Detroit Red Wings and Lucas Raymond 4-1 in front of their home fans. The Vancouver rearguard received his suspension for delivering a hit to Raymond's head last Saturday.

Zadorov told reporters on Friday that he was ready for whatever Detroit had to offer. However, there wasn't a huge spectacle or brawl on Thursday. This lack of hostility took the veteran Canucks defender by surprise. “I was shocked nobody challenged me,” he told reporters Friday, via Sportsnet.

The former Calgary Flames defender said the lack of retaliation reflected a changing league. If a young Canucks player took that kind of hit, the veteran Vancouver blueliner would stand up. A message certainly needs to be sent, in his view. “I was ready,” Zadorov said Friday, via Sportsnet.

Canucks' Nikita Zadorov accepts blame for hitting Red Wings' Lucas Raymond

Vancouver had fun with their win over Detroit on Thursday. After witnessing Red Wings defender Jake Walman hit the Griddy after his overtime winner, some expected a physical response. Instead, Zadorov mocked Walman's now infamous celebration to his face.

Despite the fun, Zadorov genuinely prepared himself to fight. And he prepared because he knew the hit on Raymond did not qualify as a clean hit. “Unfortunate hit — I didn't do it on purpose — but it was dirty on one of their top young (players),” the Canucks rearguard said, via Sportsnet.

Overall, Vancouver wasn't upset by Walman's celebration. Veteran defenseman Ian Cole expressed as much prior to Thursday's game. As he put it, if you don't want a player to celebrate like that, don't let them score. That said, just because they weren't upset, doesn't mean it was all sunshine and rainbows.

“There's still a little disrespect when somebody is dancing on you in overtime. I mean, people are different. I'm a little bit more old school, so you definitely had to send the message back the other way yesterday,” Zadorov said, via Sportsnet.

Nikita Zadorov won't have to worry about Lucas Raymond or the Red Wings anymore this year. The Canucks split their two-game season series with Detroit with their win on Thursday. It looks like both sides are moving on from this situation without any real on-ice clash.