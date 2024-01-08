The Canucks continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Islanders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Vancouver Canucks continue their road trip as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Islanders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Canucks will be playing on back-to-back nights. Currently, they are 25-11-3 but will be facing the New York Rangers on Monday night. They will then cross the city to play the Islanders on Tuesday night. The Canucks have been fairly average as of late overall, winning six of their last ten, but are in first place in the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Islanders come into the game sitting at 18-11-10 on the year. They have struggled as of late, losing four of their last six games. The struggles have dropped them to fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, they faced the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights had been struggling to score, but they scored five times in the game, taking the 5-2 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Islanders Odds

Vancouver Canucks +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: -104

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: All Statistics are before the Canucks game with the Rangers on January 8th.

The Canucks are scoring 3.82 goals per game this year, which is tops in the NHL this year. The leading goal scorer for the team is Brock Boeser. He comes in with 24 goals on the year and 17 assists, for 41 points. The total is fourth on the team, but he also leads the team in power-play goals. Boeser comes in with nine goals on the power play this year. Meanwhile, J.T. Miller leads the way in terms of points this year and is seventh in the NHL in points. He is second on the team with 18 goals while also sitting second on the team with 35 assists. That gives him 53 points this year, while he also has seven goals and 15 assists on the power play this year.

Second on the team in points and leading the team in assists is defenseman Quinn Hughes. Hughes enters the game with 10 goals and 39 assists on the year for 49 points, good for tenth in the NHL. Meanwhile, he has set up the power play well, with 16 power play assists on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Elias Petterson, who is third on the team and 11th in the NHL in points. He is sitting with 17 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 48 points. He also has been great on the power play, with six goals and 12 assists this year on the power play.

The Canucks enter the game ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, converting on 23.8 percent of their chances this year. Meanwhile, they have struggled some when a man is down, sitting 22nd in the league with a 78.4 percent success rate on the year.

Thatcher Demko is expected to start on Monday night, which will put Casey DeSmith in goal for this one. DeSmith is 6-3-2 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He was solid in four starts in December, going 2-1-1 with a .936 save percentage and a 1.72 goals-against average.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders enter the game sitting 18th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.08 per contest. The team leader in points this year is Mathrew Brazil. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 29 assists. He is one of four guys over 30 points this year, with Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, and Noah Dobson. Further, Brazil is one of five guys with ten goals. The top goal scorer for the team is Brock Nelson. He enters the game with 17 goals on the year and 16 assists, good for 33 points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play this year, with five goals and seven assists.

Second on the team in goals, this year is Bo Horvat. He enters the game with 16 goals on the year and 23 assists, while he leads the team in power-play goals. Horvat has six goals on the power play while also having five assists. The final man over 30 points this year is Noah Dobson, the defender. He comes into the game with six goals this year, while having 32 assists. He has also been solid on the power play, with a goal and 14 assists. Also, rounding out the scoring, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom both come into the game with 11 goals.

The Islanders sit 10th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted on 23.4 percent of their chances, with 25 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill though, sitting 31st in the NHL with a 71.8 percent success rate.

The Islanders are expected to send Ilya Sorokin to the goal in this game. He is 12-7-8 on the year with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Sorokin has been up a down this month. While he has one start with allowing just one goal, he allowed nine goals in the other two starts combined.

Final Canucks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling some as of late. Still, the Canucks are one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL. With how Sorokin has been playing, this could be another game of struggle for him. The Canucks will score plenty in this game. Take the Canucks as the winner.

Final Canucks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-104)