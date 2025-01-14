ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets meet in an All-Canadian battle on Tuesday night. It has been a controversial season for the Canucks, but things seem to be looking up as Elias Pettersson returned from an injury over the weekend and looked rejuvenated. The Jets are holding down first in the Central Division, led by possible Hart Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck. Winnipeg is beginning to look like one of Canada's best hopes in a while to break the Stanley Cup drought if Hellebuyck can sort out his postseason struggles. The Jets have won five of the past six meetings against the Canucks, but just two of three matchups last season. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Canucks-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Jets Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline: +140

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -165

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-120)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, TSN

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

If there was ever a win to band the group back together and get past the rumors of a possible rift in the Canucks' locker room, it was their win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The Leafs have a massive target on their backs in Canada, and the Canucks had plenty of motivation to steal a victory in Toronto when they met on Hockey Night in Canada. However, Vancouver had flight issues leaving Carolina and didn't arrive in Toronto until the morning of the game. They were also on a four-game losing streak but persevered to shut out the high-scoring Maple Leafs. It's the type of victory that Vancouver can parlay into a winning streak.

The Canucks might be 1-2-2 over their last five games, but it isn't because of the play of their goaltenders. Scoring one goal in three games against the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators is the catalyst to that record. The goalies, led by Kevin Lankinen, have been doing enough to secure victories. Lankinen and Thatcher Demko combined for a 2.00 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage over those five games.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets may have looked good before their recent losing stretch, but their four losses in five games gave some cause for concern. It didn't look like it'd get any easier when they hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, but Hellebuyck managed to steal a 3-0 shutout victory. It created an impressive stat for Hellebuyck, as it was his sixth shutout of the season. What made the shutout stat so remarkable was that he also has six regulation losses on the year, which gives him just as many shutouts as losses at the season's halfway mark.

The most significant question for the Jets is whether their offense can stay hot against the Canucks or if their good goaltending will carry over. Winnipeg scored four or more goals in the wins over the six games but did get shut out in the Canucks' lone victory over that span.

Final Canucks-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Canucks had an opportunity to forget about all their strife and just win a hockey game after the adversity they faced getting to Toronto on Saturday night. It was a nice story, but it's now time for a letdown spot as the Canucks return to reality. The Jets aren't happy about their recent losses and will build on the momentum of their latest shutout.

Final Canucks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-165)