Two playoff-bound teams face off as the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets collide. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Canucks enter the game sitting at 50-22-9, which is good for the top spot in the Pacific Division. They will be opening the first round against a Wild Card team, but there is a question as to who it will be. They could still take the top spot in the West with a Dallas Stars loss on Wednesday, combined with a ring from the Canucks. This would give them a matchup with the Kings or Golden Knights. If not, they will be facing the Nashville Predators in the first round.
The Jets are also heading to the playoffs. They will be at home in the first round and be facing the Colorado Avalanche. The Jets went 51-24-6 on the year, which got them 108 points and a second-place finish in the Central Division.
NHL Odds: Canucks-Jets Odds
Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-230)
Moneyline: +114
Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+188)
Moneyline: -137
Over: 5.5 (-122)
Under: 5.5 (+100)
How to Watch Canucks vs. Jets
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks sit sixth in the NHL in scoring this year, with 3.42 goals per game on the season. J.T. Miller leads the way. He has 37 goals this year and 66 assists, good for 103 points. This year, he also has ten goals and 20 assists on the power play. Sitting second on the team in points is Quinn Hughes, the blue lines. he leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 7 goals and 74 assists, good for 91 total points. He also has 32 assists on the power play, with five goals as well.
Meanwhile, Brock Boeser leads the team in goals this year. He has 40 goals and 33 assists on the year, good for 73 points. That is fourth on the team. He has 16 goals and nine assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson has 34 goals and 55 assists, good for a third racked 89 points on the year. He has 13 goals and 18 assists on the power play as well.
The Canucks are 11th in the NHL on the power play, with a 22.4 percent success rate. the Canucks are 19th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 78.8 percent success rate.
Casey DeSmith is expected to be in goals for the Canucks in this one. He is 12-9-6 on the year with a ..289 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. In his first two starts in April, he allowed six goals in each of the two starts. Then, last time out, he rebounded. De Smith saved 32 of 33 shots, in a win over the Oilers.
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets are 15th in the NHL this year with 3.15 goals per game on the season. Mark Scheifele leads the way. He has 25 goals and 47 assists over the year, good for 72 total points. On the power play, he has added six goals and 12 assists. Meanwhile, the Canucks get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Josh Morrissey comes in with 10 goals and 59 assists, good for 69 total points. That is good for the second of the team. He also has two goals and 17 assists on the power play this year.
Kyle Connor leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 34 goals this year and has added 27 assists. That is good for 61 total points, which is tied for third on the team. Connor also has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. Nikolaj Ehlers has 25 goals and 36 assists this year. That ties him with Connor for third on the team in points. He has not been as good on the power play though, with just seven assists on the man advantage.
The Jets are 22nd in the NHL on the power play, converting on 19.1 percent of their chances. The Jets are 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting with a 77.3 percent success rate.
It will most likely be Connor Hellebuyck in goal for the Jets. He is 37-19-4 on the year with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting fourth in goals against average and second in save percentage. Helleybuyck has won each of his last five starts, allowing three or fewer goals in all of them, and having a save percentage over .925 in four of the five.
Final Canucks-Jets Prediction & Pick
It looks as if the Canucks are going to be settling for the second seed in the west. This could change before game time, but they are not expected to start Thatcher Demko. If the Stars lose on Wednesday, they could change that. Still, with that, this could be a low-scoring game. Neither team has a lot to play for in this one, so take the under.
Final Canucks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+100)