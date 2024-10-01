The Washington Capitals made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024, but there are some caveats. First, they did so with one of the most dreadful offenses in the league. The Capitals qualified with the lowest goal differential since 1991 among playoff teams. Furthermore, Washington had the distinct honor of being the only 2024 playoff team to not win a single playoff game.

The Capitals set out this summer to fix their offensive woes. Whether they actually did address the issues remains to be seen. However, they added notable names to the roster who could certainly make a difference. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane are two names who have a chance to make an impact in the nation's capital.

Washington is one of the more fascinating teams in the league entering the new year. But how does everything look on paper at this point? Here is a complete Capitals season preview with the 2024-25 NHL season around a week and a half away.

The projected Capitals roster

This new look Washington forward group is led by the most familiar of faces. Alex Ovechkin returns as he chases down Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal scoring record. Other returning names include Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael, and Tom Wilson. They join Dubois and Mangiapane in the top-six.

Washington also did some work on its blueline this summer. John Carlson and Martin Fehervary return to the team after impressive performances last season. However, there are two notable names making their Capitals debuts this year. Jakob Chychrun came over from the Ottawa Senators via trade this summer. And on the same day, Washington signed Matt Roy to a six-year contract.

In goal, the Capitals also added a new name. Logan Thompson could lay claim to the starting job this year. He joins Washington after a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights. Behind him, Charlie Lindgren is entrenched as an NHL goaltending option. His play last year was instrumental in helping this team make the playoffs. Here is a complete look at the projected Capitals roster:

Forwards – Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, Andrew Mangaipane, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, Sonny Milano, Nic Dowd, Taylor Raddysh, Brandon Duhaime, Ivan Mirosnichenko

Defensemen – John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun, Martin Fehervary, Matt Roy, Rasmus Sandin, Trevor van Reimsdyk, Alexander Alexeyev, Ethan Bear

Goalies – Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren

Washington's season outlook

The Capitals begin the season with three straight home games this year. Their first matchup comes on October 12 against the New Jersey Devils. Washington then hosts the Vegas Golden Knights in a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. They close out this homestand with a clash against the Dallas Stars.

December 22 and March 13 are dates for Washington fans to remember. The Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings on these days. Washington plays host to Los Angeles in December. In March, the Capitals travel to California to face the Kings. This March matchup will be the first time Pierre-Luc Dubois will play in Los Angeles since his trade away from the team.

The Capitals could control their own destiny if fighting for divisional seeding late in the season. Washington faces nine Eastern Conference over its final 10 games of the season. Eight of these Eastern opponents are in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals end the year by traveling to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17, 2025.

Are the Capitals a playoff team?

The Capitals could go either way this upcoming season. Washington's offseason moves could work out and they could go on a run. Or everything blows up in their face, causing them to fight for their postseason lives.

If a stance must be taken, this team is more likely to make the playoffs than to miss. Washington's offensive woes are certainly worth monitoring as the season progresses. A Capitals team incapable of scoring goals could certainly lead to disaster. However, they may not need to score as much as they needed to in 2023-24.

Logan Thompson is a solid goaltender. Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy bolster a defense in need of improvement. These three players on their own won't carry this team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But they do make the team's chances of playing postseason hockey stronger. And they help take some of the pressure off the offense to carry the load.

The Capitals could go either way in 2024-25. In saying this, they look the part of a playoff team, at least on paper. If players such as Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane perform, this is going to be a very good team. And they could give Eastern Conference opponents trouble as the season progresses.