The Washington Capitals know that one integral part of being Stanley Cup contenders is having reliable goaltending. They had a goalie with a winning pedigree after they signed Darcy Kuemper the season after his Cup victory. Kuemper played well for the Capitals, but after Charlie Lindgren's breakout last season, they felt Kuemper's services were no longer needed. They traded Kuemper this past offseason to the Los Angeles Kings for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson are now the goaltending tandem and don't be surprised if they become the Capitals' fatal flaw in 2024-25.

The Capitals took a chance by making the Kuemper move. Lindgren outperformed Kuemper last season, but it's bold to make a franchise-altering move after one season. There are no guarantees that Lindgren will repeat his performance from last year. He took the hockey world by storm, leading the Capitals to the postseason with one of the worst goal differentials. It's safe to say Lindgren was Washington's most valuable player last season. However, the Capitals need him to be even better this season.

The Capitals' miraculous run to the playoffs in 2023-24 is well-known. They had a -37 goal differential, one of the worst marks for a playoff team ever. The Capitals beat out the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins for the last spot, both of whom had positive goal differentials. Washington's inability to play defense or get a save wouldn't serve them well in the postseason. The New York Rangers swept the Capitals, with Alex Ovechkin failing to record a point in the four games. It will be hard for the Capitals to contend in the Eastern Conference if Lindgren isn't one of the top goaltenders.

Can Charlie Lindgren be a No. 1 goalie?

Lindgren stole Kuemper's job last season, starting in 50 games and recording a .911 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average. He was so good that he even received a spot on Team USA's World Championship team. Lindgren started in two games for the Stars and Stripes, a massive honor for the career minor leaguer. USA was short on options as many of their top goaltenders were still in the playoffs, but it was a confidence boost nonetheless.

The 2023-24 season was the first time Lindgren started over 31 games. Lindgren was a full-time NHLer in 2022-23, serving as backup to Kuemper. He had a 13-11-3 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Lindgren's numbers in 2023-24 were a massive improvement, but there are no guarantees he won't return to his 2022-23 form.

Lindgren's last couple of seasons have been successful. He earned the backup spot with the Capitals by having a stellar year in the American Hockey League in 2021-22. He was with the St. Louis Blues organization, owning a 24-7-1 record with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lindgren recorded a .925 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average. It's hard to trust a goaltender from his minor league numbers, but Lindgren also appeared in five games with the Blues. He was 5-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Lindgren has proven that he belongs in the NHL. It was a long road from starting on the most Eastern point in North America when he made his pro debut with the St. John's IceCaps. He could never get a footing in the Montreal Canadiens organization, but his career has flourished since leaving. Is Lindgren ready to be a bonafide No. 1? It's hard to trust a goaltender who hasn't had back-to-back stellar seasons.

Was Pierre-Luc Dubois worth the risk for Capitals?

The Capitals felt Kuemper was an expendable asset for a No. 1 center. It's hard to argue that the Capitals needed a No. 1 center. However, it's easy to realize that Dubois may not be the answer. Dubois has worn out his welcome with every organization. Dubois at his best is a 60+ point forward with the physical makeup to be a force in the postseason. Adding Dubois to a forward group with Ovechkin and Tom Wilson feels like a scary proposition in a seven-game playoff series.

The downside of Dubois is that he hasn't been happy on any of his three previous teams. He gave up on the Columbus Blue Jackets when he became upset with John Tortorella. It seemed like he found a fit with the Winnipeg Jets, but he began asking for a trade when his contract was running out. He wanted a fresh start, so the Jets traded him to the Los Angeles Kings. Dubois struggled with the Kings last season, recording just 40 points in 82 games.

It could be a great move for the Capitals if Dubois returns to past form. However, it could be a disaster quickly if Lindgren falters as the No. 1 and Dubois doesn't make an impact.