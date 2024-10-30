Vintage Alex Ovechkin showed up on Tuesday night — the star forward scored two first period goals as the Washington Capitals defeated the New York Rangers 5-3 at Capital One Arena.

It was Washington's sixth win in eight tries to begin the National Hockey League campaign, and this is looking like a team that could far exceed preseason expectations in 2024-25.

“We accept the challenge,” Ovechkin told reporters after the victory, including TNT's Tarik El-Bashir.

The Caps now sit third place in the Metropolitan Division, with just two points separating them from the first place New Jersey Devils — with four games in hand.

“Yeah, first couple games we just play out there and try to find the right thing and right now it's kind of clicking,” Ovechkin said of his chemistry with Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas on the top line, per NHL.com's Harvey Valentine.

“You can see [Strome] playing unbelievable, win the face-off, feeling the puck and when you have two guys when they feel the puck, it's very important for you to just try to get open and find the shot.”

Ovechkin is up to 857 goals after potting two in quick succession. He's at four on the season, and just 38 from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history. He also passed Jaromir Jagr for the third-most even-strength goals in NHL history in Tuesday's triumph.

“I thought he was fantastic tonight,” head coach Spencer Carbery said, per Valentine. “I thought he was skating. I thought he had the puck. I thought he made good decisions with it. He should be real confident after his performance tonight.”

It was certainly an impressive win for the Capitals over the powerhouse Rangers, and even more so considering Washington outshot New York 46-19 in the contest.

Capitals are looking much better than last year

It was also a bit of revenge; this is the first time the Capitals and Rangers had met since the four-game sweep in the first-round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ovechkin didn't have a point in that series for the first time in his postseason career.

“Big test for our team,” said Protas, who was a catalyst with a goal and two assists of his own. “It’s a fun game to play when you have to step up and show your best and I think that’s what our team did today. Had an outstanding game and I think we deserved that win. Another statement game for us.”

The Capitals' front office was busy this summer, transforming the roster by adding key players at every position. And that looks to be paying dividends in the early going; Washington is looking completely different than last year.

Now 6-2, Ovechkin and the Caps will look to keep the momentum rolling as they continue on a three-game homestand at Capital One Arena. Washington will welcome the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets to the nation's capital later this week.