The Washinton Capitals look to rebound from a loss as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the game sitting at 6-1-1. After their first regulation loss to the Florida Panthers, they rebounded last time out. It was a scoreless first two periods until the Rangers broke open the scoring in the third. They scored two goals in the third, and while they allowed one, the Rangers won 2-1. Meanwhile, the Capitals are 5-2-0 on the year, they had their five-game winning streak broken last time out. Andrei Vasilevkiy stopped all 32 shots he faced to take the win over the Capitals 3-0.

Here are the Rangers-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Capitals Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -144

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Rangers vs Capitals

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line of the Rangers is led by Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere. Panarin led the team in goals, points, and assists last year. He has 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 total points. He has been great this year, with six goals and nine assists on the year. Trocheck was second on the team in points last year. He had 25 goals and 52 assists last year, good for 77 total points. Trocheck has two goals and five assists this year. Finally, Lafreniere had 28 goals and 29 assists last year, while he also had been solid to start the year. He has four goals and four assists this year.

The second line is home to Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Kreider was third on the team in points last year. He had 39 goals and 36 assists last year, good for 75 total points. Kreider has been great this year, with five goals on the season, including one on the powerplay and one shorthanded. Zibanejad had 26 goals and 46 assists last year. He has two goals and four assists on the year.

Igor Shesterkin will be in goal for this one for the Rangers. He has been great this year, going 4-1-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He is coming off his worst start since the overtime loss to Utah earlier in the year. Last time out, he allowed three goals on 29 shots. It was just the second time this year he allowed more than two goals, and the second time he was below .910 in save percentage.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals top line is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was second on the team in points last year, having 31 goals and 34 assists. He also led the team in goals last year. Ovechkin has two goals and three assists on the year. Dylan Strome joins him on the top line. Strome led the team in points last year, having 27 goals and 40 assists. He has already three goals and added six assists this year. They are joined by Aliaksei Protas. Protas has a goal and three assists this year.

The Capitals also return John Carlson on the blue line, and Tom Wilson on the second line. Carlson has two goals and four assists this year. He was third on the team in points last year having ten goals and 42 assists. Wilson was fourth on the team in points last year with 18 goals and 17 assists. Further, he has five goals and an assist this year. Connor McMichael joins Wilson on the second line. McMichael has three goals and five assists this year. He had 33 points last year, having 18 goals and 15 assists.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Washington Capitals. Last year, Lindgren was 25-16-7 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Lindgren is 2-2-0 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is coming off his worst game of the year this year, allowing three goals on 21 shots to take the loss.

Final Rangers-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this early-season NHL match. The Rangers are scoring well this year. They are scoring 4.25 goals per game while sitting ninth on the power play. They are also tied for second in the NHL in goals-against per game, allowing just two goals per game. Further, they are fifth o the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Capitals struggled to score last time out. They are scoring 3.71 goals per game, but are 30th in the NHL on the power play. Still, they have been solid on defense. The Capitals are tied for eighth in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting tenth on the penalty kill. Expect a low-scoring game, but the Rangers to get the win.

Final Rangers-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML -144