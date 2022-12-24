By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

After a four-game goal drought, Alex Ovechkin got back on track Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. The Washington Capitals star officially moved into second all-time with Gordie Howe, scoring his 801st goal, sniping a shot late in the first period past Jets netminder David Rittich.

Take a look, via Sportsnet:

Newest member of the 801 goal club: Alex Ovechkin 💥 pic.twitter.com/oRpm3iu5TD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 24, 2022

The entire arena went absolutely bonkers, cheering on Ovechkin for reaching such a historic feat. The Russian just reached 800 last week and was absolutely ecstatic about it:

“Everybody right now enjoy this ride,” Ovechkin said, via AP. “It’s great for all of us to be able to get to 800, the third player ever to do that, and be on the same team I think it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty special for them.”

Alex Ovechkin is just the third NHL player ever to reach 800 goals, joining Howe and Wayne Gretzky. The Great One currently sits at the top of the list with 894 goals but with Ovi signed on for another three years with the Caps and showing no signs of slowing down, he’s clearly confident he can surpass Gretzky and take the throne.

Ovi is now up to 21 goals and 16 assists on the season in 34 games played at 37 years old. Pretty insane. Washington is hot at the moment as well, winning three in a row and going 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. At the time of writing, the Caps hold a 2-0 lead against the Jets in the second period. We’ll see if Ovechkin can score one more before this game concludes.