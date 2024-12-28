The quest to be the all-time goal scoring champion resumes on Saturday night. After fracturing his fibula on Nov. 18 versus the Utah Hockey Club, Alex Ovechkin is astonishingly set to take the ice less than seven weeks later. Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery revealed that the legendary left winger will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Ovechkin will not receive a warm welcome back from the lively crowd at Scotiabank Arena, but Caps fans will be ecstatic to see the juggernaut skating again. Moreover, they are in awe of his speedy recovery. The 39-year-old's toughness and durability is renowned, but returning from a broken leg in just 16 games is mind-boggling. Somehow, Washington survived his absence.

The Capitals dropped their first two games following Ovechkin's injury, portending a rough stretch, but they compiled a respectable 10-6 record without him. Carbery's squad is in second place in the Eastern Conference (23-9-2, 48 points), sitting only three points behind the first-place New Jersey Devils. With the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner back before the new year, there is no telling what the franchise can accomplish this season.

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals hope to make this season an unforgettable one

Washington has not won at least 45 games in a campaign since 2018-19, so its strong first half is fairly big news. Perhaps a postseason resurgence is on the horizon. While team success is obviously the top priority, there is an overarching narrative that is taking center stage across the entire NHL world. Alex Ovechkin needs only 27 more goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky's all-time leading 894 mark. A milestone once thought to be immortal will presumably belong to the Russia native at some point in the future.

But when? The crown was set to be passed this season after Ovechkin scored 15 times in his first 18 games, but his injury may now push the historic moment into 2025-26. Regardless, he is itching to do what he does best. Fans are eager to see him put the puck in the net versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ovechkin will try to oblige them, starting at 7 p.m. ET.