The Washington Capitals traded for goaltender Logan Thompson over the summer. Washington traded Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings in a separate deal earlier in the offseason. And Thompson had requested a trade from the Golden Knights as he sought a fresh start. On Tuesday, Thompson will play his first game for his new team while facing his former teammates.

Thompson will start in goal for the Capitals on Tuesday against the Golden Knights. He spent parts of four seasons in Vegas before the trade this past summer. He is going to try to get the two points for Washington on Tuesday. Though it's another game to some extent, he admitted there is extra motivation when facing a team you used to represent.

“You’re always going to be a little extra motivated to play your former team,” Thompson said Monday, via NHL.com. “I’m just excited to get a first game here in a Caps jersey and hopefully help get the guys two points. Obviously, it’s a lot of mixed feelings playing against your old team. A lot of good memories there that I’ll have forever. … Just excited for [the game]. Going to wait and see what happens.”

Capitals' Logan Thompson built solid track record with Golden Knights

Logan Thompson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. However, he did not let his undrafted status stop him. The Capitals goalie spent four seasons with the Golden Knights and emerged as a starting-caliber goaltender.

Thompson has not posted a save percentage lower than .900 in his three full seasons in the NHL. Additionally, he has posted a save percentage north of .910 in two of those three years. Furthermore, he recorded a .921 save percentage in four postseason games with Vegas this past season.

The former Golden Knights netminder has suffered some injury trouble throughout his career. His injury issues are the reason he did not appear in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs when Vegas won its first Cup. However, he has proven his worth as a goaltender. He ranks 19th in the entire league for Goals Above Replacement and WAR, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Capitals are certainly looking forward to what Thompson can do for them this year. Washington has its eyes on making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Having a goalie like Thompson on the crease can provide a major boost to their playoff odds. Fans will definitely want to tune in to see how he performs against his former team on Tuesday night.