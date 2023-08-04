The Washington Capitals didn't have the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, and the same rings true for star winger Tom Wilson. Wilson played in just 33 games thanks to a bevy of injuries, and recorded just 22 points on the season, which was his lowest output in five years. Still, that didn't stop the two sides from coming to terms on a huge new contract extension.

Wilson was set to enter the final year of his six-year, $31 million deal that kicked in before the 2018-19 season. While there could be quite a bit of turnover in the Capitals future, especially with Alex Ovechkin reaching the end of his career, Wilson will not be part of that turnover, as he agreed to a massive seven-year, $45.5 million extension with Washington.

WILLY'S HERE TO STAY‼️ The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension beginning with the 2024-25 season. Full Details: https://t.co/cAjzxmQvnf#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ktdvx4umm8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 4, 2023

This is another nice payday for Tom Wilson, who has become a key part of the Capitals offense. Wilson, who is known for his physical style of play more so than his gaudy statistics, posted career-highs in goals (24) and assists (28) during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his last full season of action. And after signing his latest deal, Wilson put together a quick video that will surely get Washington fans even more excited about his deal.

"You've made DC feel like home." pic.twitter.com/TeSFqv4aZr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 4, 2023

Assuming Wilson can stay on the ice, he will surely be able to put together a strong bounce-back campaign next year. And at age 29, he should be able to remain productive throughout the entirety of this deal. This seems like a solid bit of business for both sides, and it sure seems like Wilson is happy to be sticking in town for the next few years.