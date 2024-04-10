The Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres will face off as the NHL season nears a close. The Capitals are hanging on to a playoff spot, but they have the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings breathing down their necks just one point behind. It was another disappointing season for the Sabres, as they made a late push for the second straight year but didn't do enough in the early portions of the season to help themselves out. These teams have faced off twice this season, with each team getting a victory at home. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Capitals were in a good position to make the playoffs until they lost six consecutive games. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on the back of Charlie Lindgren in their last game. The win was an important one for Washington, as falling behind both Detroit and Pittsburgh would have signaled the end of their playoff hopes. Washington's schedule isn't the most favorable, as they play Tampa Bay, Boston, and Philadelphia to close out the season.
The Sabres made a run at the beginning of March, but it seems like that was their final haymaker before falling back into a slump. The Sabres have lost six of their last ten games and are all but eliminated from playoff contention.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Capitals-Sabres Odds
Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline: +114
Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline: -137
Over: 6.5 (+106)
Under: 6.5 (-130)
How to Watch Capitals vs. Sabres
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: MSG, MNMT
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG, MNMT
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Sabres lost two consecutive games on their road trip to Dallas and Detroit, eliminating their slim playoff chances. It looked like they may make a run after dominating Washington and Philadelphia, two teams they were chasing in the standings. However, the back-t0-back losses have them thinking about what could have been. There won't be much motivation for the Sabres in this game, and the fans have been booing them on home ice for weeks.
The Capitals have a new lease on life after staying in the playoff race after a six-game losing streak. Charlie Lindgren helped them stay alive with a 42-save performance against the Red Wings. However, getting outshot 43-23 after the losing streak isn't the most encouraging performance.
Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Sabres haven't had much success over the last two seasons, as their fans eagerly await a return to the playoffs. One thing that the Sabres had going for them in the past few seasons is an explosive offense, and there are not many teams they show that against more than the Capitals. The Sabres have won three of five games against the Capitals dating back to last season, scoring 25 goals over those games. Both Capitals wins over that span have been in an overtime and a shootout, so the Sabres have earned eight of ten points.
Final Capitals-Sabres Prediction & Pick
The Capitals have the most to play for in this game, so it makes sense to say they are the safer bet. However, the Sabres owned the Capitals over the last two seasons and beat them 6-2 in the middle of Washington's losing streak. Buffalo's players have been affected by the booing from fans, and they will want to perform well in their final home game of the season. Take Buffalo to beat the Capitals and deliver a blow to their fraudulent attempt at making the playoffs.
Final Capitals-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-137)