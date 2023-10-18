The Washington Capitals make their first road trip of the year, as they visit the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Capitals come into the game at 1-1 on the season. First, they lost 4-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins to open the season. After a scoreless first period, the Penguins scored three times in the second, including two Sidney Crosby power-play goals, and would win 4-0. The next game was against the Calgary Flames. They were down again early as well. The Flames scored two goals in the first period, but the Capitals tied it up in the second period. In the shootout, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal to give the Capitals the win.

The Senators enter the game at 2-1 on the year. They dropped the opening game of the year on the road to the Carolina Hurricanes, but have come home and played great since then. First, they took out the Flyers by a 5-2 score and then came away with a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are now averaging over four goals per game, and look to continue their goal-scoring tonight against the Capitals.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Senators Odds

Washington Capitals: +140

Ottawa Senators: -170

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Win

The top line has to produce for the Capitals in this game. Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson, and Alex Ovechkin sit on the top line for the Capitals. Right now, Ovechkin is second on the team in shots this year, but he does not have a goal or an assist this season. Dylan Strome has three shots this year, while Tom Wilson has three as well, but all three of them do not have a point yet this year.

Getting shots on goal has been an issue so far for the Capitals this season. John Carlson leads the team in shots this year with five shots, but he does not have a goal. He does have an assist this year. Overall, The Capitals have yet to shoot more than 23 times in either of the two games this year. The Capitals have not scored on the power play yet this year, going 0-6 so far this season.

The other major issue for the Capitals has been allowing too many shots. They have allowed 75 shots so far this year, with 35 or more in each game this year. The major issue has been on the penalty kill. They have given up three power-play goals so far this year on just eight opportunities. The Capitals have not created enough opportunities this year, with a Corsi Factor under 43 percent in both games this year. They have also given up way too many opportunities, and need to figure that out. That starts in the first two periods, which have been the major areas of struggle for the Capitals.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to get the start in goal in this game. He is 1-0 on the season with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage. In his one game this year, he stopped 38 of 40 shots in the game. Further, he stopped all the shots in the shootout to take the win in overtime in his first game.

Why The Senators Will Win

The top line for the Senators has been solid this year. Brady Tkachuk leads the way for the Senators this year with four goals and an assist in three games. He has been shooting well with 14 shots so far this year, and he also has a power-play goal this year. Claude Giroux is also sitting on the top line year, with three assists on the season. He has not been shooting as well this year, with ten shots on goal and nothing yet to show for it. Finally, Tim Stutzle is the last man on the top line. He has scored twice this year with an assist so far this year.

Beyond that, the blue lines are also contributing. Jakob Chychrun has two goals and two assists this year from the blue line. He has a goal and an assist this year on the power play as well. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson also has a goal and assist on the power play, while having a second assist overall. Ottawa is getting a ton of shots on goal this year. They have 99 shots in three games so far this year, with each game at 30 or more shots on goal. They have also limited shots overall.

In the game with Carolina, they did give up 42 shots and took the loss, but since then they have buckled down at home. They gave up just 21 shots to the Flyers and 24 to the Lightning. The Senators have also been stout on the penalty kill. They have killed 12 of 14 men down chances this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal in this game. He is 1-1 so far this year with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. He struggled against the Hurricanes in the first game, giving up five goals. His second game was against the Lightning and he was solid. He stopped 22 of 24 shots in the game, with a .917 save percentage and getting the win. This is his first year with the Senators, and Korpisalo is looking to make an impact in his second game on home ice.

Final Capitals-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are coming off a win in which they were sluggish to start, but then impressive. They started sluggish in the first period, being heavily outshot, but turned it on to finish out the game strong. Still, Ottawa has been solid all year, and the only team they have been shown to struggle with moves the puck quickly and shoots a lot. That is not who the Washington Capitals are at this point. This will be a good game, but the Senators will win.

Final Capitals-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-170)