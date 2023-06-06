Marvel subtly announced a name change for the upcoming fourth Captain America film.

In a post shared on all of Marvel Studios' social media accounts, the new title for Captain America 4, Brave New World, has been announced. The film is still slated for its May 3, 2024 release date despite the ongoing WGA writers' strike. The post also shared a behind-the-scenes image of Harrison Ford (who takes over the role of William Hurt's Thunderbolt Ross) and Anthony Mackie sharing a moment.

Captain America: Brave New World was originally titled New World Order and is the fourth entry in the series. It serves as Mackie's first time with the mantle after the events of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

Anthony Mackie, of course, stars in the film. Harrison Ford — who's getting ready for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to release later this month — will also star as Thunderbolt Ross with New World Order serving as his MCU debut in the role. Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Liv Tyler (making her MCU return after starring in The Incredible Hulk) also star. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will also appear in the film in an undisclosed role.

The MCU recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and has one more feature film on the way this year with The Marvels (due on November 10). Captain America: Brave New World will be the first feature film of 2024 for the MCU. Check out the tweet with Captain America 4's name change announcement below.

Captain America: Brave New World In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/u1kCgLolsL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2023

