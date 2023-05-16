WWE superstar and legend Seth Rollins has been cast in a high-profile MCU project, Captain America: New World Order.

New set photos show Rollins on the set of the upcoming Captain America film. Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) tweeted, “Seth Rollins is playing a member of the Serpent Society. That’s a shocker.”

This isn’t the first movie rodeo for Rollins. The WWE star made his film debut in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and has subsequently appeared in Armed Response, Trouble, and Like a Boss.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Captain America: New World Order is the fourth installment in the series but the first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the titular character. Sam recently took over the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series. Filming is underway and the film is scheduled to be released a little under a year from now on May 3, 2024. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Shira Haas, and also features Harrison Ford’s MCU debut as Thunderbolt Ross as he replaces the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler is also slated to return as Betty Ross — she has not appeared in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk.

Seth Rollins has been a mainstay on WWE television in recent years. He recently won a tournament on Monday Night Raw for the right to face off against AJ Styles for the newly-instated World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024.