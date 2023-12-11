It looks like it's over for Cardi B and Offset as she confirms that they split during a Livestream on Instagram.

Cardi B is single, as she confirms.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether she and Offset were still together. However, on Instagram Live, she said, “I've been single for a minute now,” PEOPLE confirmed.

Cardi B and Offset are not in a relationship

The recording of the Livestream has made its way to X, where she elaborated a bit more about what's going on. After confirming being single, she added, “But I have been afraid. Not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

Speaking of signs, there have been some of the split recently.

For example, last week, Offset and the rapper unfollowed each other on Instagram. Plus, she admitted that there were some clues that she's been hinting at recently.

“I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings,” she added in her live broadcast.

The couple was married in 2017. They have a daughter, Kulture, who is five, and a son, Wave, who is two. They celebrated their fifth anniversary in September. Things seemed a bit better a few months ago.

Offest seemed to go all-out for the anniversary. He posted a photo of roses throughout a staircase that Cardi B. was on. He wrote, “Happy anniversary my beautiful Gorgeous Pretty Wife. Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life.” More was added about being “blessed” and “you are my safe place.”

Whatever the reasons for the split are, they are unknown, but Cardi B and Offset are done.