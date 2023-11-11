Cardi B recently bought a mansion in Atlanta. Here's your chance to see how a world-famous rapper lives. Check it out!

Cardi B is one of the most popular rappers in the world today. As of late, her rise to prominence was marked by several hit songs, including Bodak Yellow, Drip, WAP and I Like It. Cardi B is also a Grammy Award-winning artist.

Given her recent success, have you ever wondered how a world-class performer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Cardi B's $5.8 million mansion in Atlanta.

2022 was a major year for Cardi B. She released the hit single Shake It, which became certified Gold by the RIAA. Around the same time, the Bodak Yellow rapper also decided to purchase a massive home in Atlanta.

It's unknown how much Cardi B exactly paid for the home. However, it's worth noting that it previously asked for $5.8 million, according to Archute.

Here are some photos of Cardi B's $5.8 million mansion in Atlanta.



























Photos courtesy of: House Digest and Archute

Cardi B's home encompasses 22,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The enormous Atlanta mansion contains several features. These include tall windows, a curved staircase at the entrance, a home office, a library, a spacious living room, a game room, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a bar, and a good-sized master bed suite with a pair of walk-in closets and a luxurious bath.

Apart from a solid interior, Cardi B's home also possesses some nice outdoor space. The backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, several sitting areas, and sizable landscaped grassy lawns.

Given the home's size and amenities, it's perfect for Cardi B, whose family is starting to grow. The Grammy Award-winning singer currently has two children with husband and fellow rapper Offset.

Cardi B is a rapper on the rise. Given how her popularity has soared, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B has a net worth of around $80 million.

Aside from her $5.8 million Atlanta home, Cardi B also owns several properties. She owns a pair of properties in New Jersey. In addition to this, Offset also surprised the WAP singer with a Dominican Republic getaway home.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cardi B's $5.8 million home in Atlanta.