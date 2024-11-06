Cardi B stirred up significant controversy on Election Night after posting—and swiftly deleting—a video on X, Deadline reports. In the brief clip, the rapper seemed to link the results in certain states to hurricanes, stating, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.” While Cardi B did not specifically name Donald Trump or his supporters, the timing of her post, coming after key states like Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and North Carolina were called for the Republican candidate, fueled immediate backlash. The video remained online for only minutes before Cardi B removed it, igniting further debate.

The incident became yet another chapter in Cardi B’s complex relationship with social media and public opinion. Given the nature of her comment, many assumed she was referring to the political dynamics in the states that backed Trump, despite her not directly calling out voters. Regardless of her intent, the video sparked a firestorm of criticism, with many questioning her choice of words. Cardi B's quick deletion of the post raised further questions about whether it was a mistake or a calculated move to avoid the fallout.

A Fierce Advocate for Kamala Harris

Cardi’s political engagement has been strong in recent months, especially in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Just days before her controversial video, the rapper took to the stage at a Harris rally in Milwaukee, where she passionately endorsed the vice president, stating that Harris had changed her mind about voting in 2024. Cardi B explained that she had been disillusioned with the political landscape until Harris joined the race, speaking directly to the issues that mattered most to the rapper. Cardi B has been vocal about the challenges women—especially women of color—face, adding, “Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us how we got to the top.”

In a livestream on Instagram, Cardi B continued to express her admiration for Harris, sharing her pride for the vice president’s accomplishments, especially for women and people of color. However, this fervent support of Harris has also fueled tension, particularly between Cardi B and tech mogul Elon Musk. Musk, a known Trump supporter, mocked the rapper’s speech delivery at the Milwaukee rally, calling her “another puppet” of Harris’ campaign. Cardi B shot back, defending her authenticity and upbringing, challenging Musk’s understanding of the struggles faced by people like her.

While Cardi B's outspoken political views have sparked heated debates, her commitment to supporting Harris has made her a significant figure in the 2024 election. However, her recent video controversy shows the challenges public figures face in navigating social media's volatility, especially when trying to communicate complex messages. Fans and critics alike are left wondering whether Cardi B will continue to use her platform to make bold political statements or whether this incident will cause her to reassess her approach.