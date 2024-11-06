Donald Trump is projected to return to the White House after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris to become president of the United States of America once again. Before his victory became official, celebrities on both sides of the aisle were reacting to the election. Cardi B, fearing that the Oval Office was slipping out of Harris' grasp, expressed her concern on social media. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was promptly mocked by a Pro Bowl running back.

“We need a Hail Mary,” Cardi B said on Tuesday night at 10:21 p.m. ET. Houston Texans star Joe Mixon, who has rushed for 609 yards and six touchdowns in six games this season, quoted Cardi B's X post and replied with a laughing and skull emoji.

The contrast in the two public figures' social media activity speaks to the division that exists in the country. Though, the result may not end up being as close as many citizens and pundits anticipated. Various news outlets have President Trump holding a 266-194 electoral vote lead, while Fox has already projected him to have exceeded the necessary 270 total. Regardless, all signs currently point to a decisive victory in the Electoral College. At time of print, he leads in multiple battleground states that have yet to be called, along with the popular vote.

The sports and music industries both voiced their opinions for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, with some of them even showing up at campaign events. Cardi B made her endorsement of Kamala Harris quite known over the last few months, whereas Joe Mixon has seemingly been more vague about his political proclivities. He did, however, make multiple posts on X during the election that celebrated the positive surge he expects the Cryptocurrency market to undergo.

There will surely be more celebrity reactions in the aftermath of this historic race. Some will gloat, others will gripe and society as a whole will continue to express its strong opinions. It remains to be seen if Mixon makes any public statements regarding the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump when he and the Texans host the Detroit Lions in a Sunday Night Football showdown.