By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

From the moment that the Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett, it was inevitable that Jim Harbaugh would eventually be linked to the team. The accomplished Michigan head coach has long been rumored to return to the NFL, despite him saying otherwise. Harbaugh is now taking the first steps towards a return: he’s set to interview with the Broncos, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero’s sources.

“The Denver Broncos plan to interview University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job early this week, per sources. Harbaugh, 59, has been weighing his NFL options in recent weeks and now is set to interview virtually with Denver in the coming days, along with several other candidates.”

As mentioned earlier, Jim Harbaugh has stated his intention to stay in Michigan for next season. That can still happen: in fact, the report notes that the Wolverines could hand him a massive contract to lure him away from the Broncos. Harbaugh is also closely attached to his alma mater, which bodes well for Michigan’s chances of retaining the coach.

The Broncos are not holding back on their head coach search for the next few seasons. The other big name that they are interested in is ex-Saints skipper Sean Payton. In fact, Denver is already in talks with New Orleans about a potential trade. After spectacularly flopping with Hackett, the franchise is looking to rectify their mistake immediately.

We’ll see if a new coach will fix the many issues the Broncos had this season. Hackett was certainly a key problem, but he wasn’t exactly the only culprit for their demise. Who knows, though? Maybe a better coach like Jim Harbaugh will allow Russell Wilson to return to his pre-injury form.