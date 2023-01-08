By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos are interested in Sean Payton, but their desire to get the former New Orleans Saints head coach may come at a price.

Denver already got permission to interview Payton, but if ever they decide to sign him as their next head coach, they would have to pay the Saints who own his rights. New Orleans, however, is seeking a first-round pick and more for the Super Bowl winning-coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That is definitely quite the hefty price to pay for a coach, though as Rapoport noted, the Broncos remain interested despite knowing the Saints’ demands.

Sure enough, a lot of fans won’t like it if the Broncos really end up giving the Saints a first-round pick for Sean Payton. The reactions on the report of Denver’s interest in Payton have been mixed, and many have said they are concerned about the picks the team could give in the deal.

Nothing is set in stone at the moment and a lot of things can still happen. Nonetheless, considering that the Broncos are willing to spend $400,000 on a new field that will be used just once, it is natural for some fans to worry what other kind of overspending the team will do.

Fans will have to wait and see what the Broncos will do once they interview Payton. But many are certainly hoping that team won’t sacrifice much of its future even for a veteran coach with a winning pedigree.