The St. Louis Cardinals are visiting the Atlanta Braves for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals took game one of the series 10-6. St. Louis put up 12 hits, and they hit four home runs in the win. Nolan Gorman was the leading slugger as he went 2-5 with two home runs, two runs scored, and three RBI. Jordan Walker and Tyler O'Neill also went deep in the win. Both of those batters also had three hits in the game. Miles Mikolas was the winning pitcher in the game. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowed three runs on eight hits, and struck out two in the game.

The Braves had 11 hits in the game, and they also launched four home runs. Michael Harris was the leading hitter with three hits, and a run scored. Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna were the home run hitters in the game. All of those home runs were solo homers, and six different players scored a run. Mike Soroka was the starting pitcher in the game. He went three innings, allowed five runs on four hits, and struck out six in the loss. Colin McHugh also threw three innings and allowed four runs on six hits.

Dakota Hudson will be the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. Spencer Strider will get the ball for the Braves.

Here are the Cardinals-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Braves Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (+115)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-138)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Hudson has been one of the better pitchers on the Cardinals this season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .248 off him. Hudson is coming off a very good start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well. He started September off by throwing seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits, and walking two. Hudson is carrying momentum into this start with the Braves, and he needs to use that. If he can have a similar start, the Cardinals will cover the spread.

One thing the Braves are very good at is hitting the long ball. This will be Hudson's 14th outing of the season and his eighth start. In 56 innings pitched, Hudson has allowed only seven home runs. The Braves did hit four home runs in game one, and that is not the first time they have hit four home runs in a game this season. If Hudson can keep the ball in the park, the Cardinals will have the best chance to cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Strider does not have the best stats this season, but he is still very good. Despite his 3.53 ERA, which has been unexpected, Strider has 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched, and opponents are batting just .203 off him. The Cardinals do have a tendency to struggle offensively, and Strider has the ability to shut down any team. If Strider can rack up the strikeouts in this game, and go six or seven strong, this should be an easy game for the Braves to win.

At home this season, Strider is allowing opponents to hit under .200, and he has more strikeouts to less walks. Strider is comfortable on his home mound, and there is no reason that should change in this game. If he can continue to pitch well at home and limit the base runners, the Braves will win this game.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick

I am going to take the Braves to cover the spread in this game. Spencer Strider is the better pitcher, and I expect him to go six or seven innings in this game. The Braves should win this game and cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-138), Under 9 (-108)