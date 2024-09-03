ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL Central matchup. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Brewers Projected Starters

Steven Matz vs. Aaron Civale

Steven Matz (1-2) with a 6.18 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 27.2 innings pitched, 17K/11BB, .327 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers (4/30): No Decision, 3.1 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 5.89 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 18.1 innings pitched, 10K/7BB, .355 oBA

Aaron Civale (5-8) with a 4.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 135.1 innings pitched, 127K/46BB, .256 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Francisco Giants: Win, 7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.16 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 79.2 innings pitched, 77K/20BB, .233 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Brewers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +130

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Brewers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have played some good baseball lately. They are coming off a very good series win against the New York Yankees, and they beat the San Diego Padres before that. It may be too little too late for them in terms of the playoffs, but they are entering September having played really well to end August.

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals are batting .290 with 49 runs scored. They have also hit 49 home runs, and own a .790 OPS. Their offense has come alive in the last two weeks, so Civale has a very tough matchup trying to shut them down. If the Cardinals can continue to hit as they have been lately, they will be able to get a win on the road.

One thing to keep in mind with the Cardinals is how good their lineup can be if they are on. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras can all do some real damage if give the opportunity. Civale can get a little hittable at times, so these are the players to watch for in the game. If just two or three of them can get some hits, the Cardinals will win.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee leads the NL Central, and it looks like they will be the ones to win the division. For this game, the Brewers have Aaron Civale on the mound. He is coming off a great month of August. In August, Civale had an ERA just over 3.00. Along with that, two of his last three outings have been shutout performances. He has been putting his team in position to win games each time he takes the mound. If he can do that again, the Brewers will win this game.

Milwaukee has played really well against the Cardinals this season. In their 10 games played, the Brewers have won seven of them. In those games, the Brewers have scored 51 total runs. When Milwaukee scores at least five runs in a game this season, they are 56-11. With their pitching, the Brewers do not need to score five runs, but doing so is the reason they have had success against the Cardinals. If they can get to Steven Matz, the Brewers will once again have success against the Cardinals.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Steven Matz has been inconsistent lately, so it is a little bit hard to trust him. Aaron Civale, on the other hand, has been great for the Brewers. Going off pitching matchup alone, I like Civale to help the Brewers to continue their dominance over the Cardinals.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-154)