The St. Louis Cardinals have decided to nontender backup catcher Andrew Knizner, rendering him a free agent.

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to reload. After a dreadful 2023 season full of injury and misery, the team wants to bounce back next season. They have a lot of talent on the roster, but last year saw a brutal decline from them. Perhaps part of that problem was the departure of long-time catcher Yadier Molina, who retired after 2022.

With that in mind, the Cardinals are reshuffling their catching crew. Willson Contreras took up most of the games for St. Louis, leaving no room for Andrew Knizner. The Cards are looking for a new face for their crew, as evidenced by their decision to let backup Andrew Knizner go, per Jon Heyman.

“Andrew Knizner nontendered by Cardinals, enters free agent catcher market with upside on both sides of ball at age 28. Never got much opportunity in STL. Still was 13th in ISO among Catchers in 2023. Was well respected with his game prep for pitching staff.”

With Contreras being the primary catcher for the Cardinals, there's unfortunately no room for Knizner on the team. In the few times he saw some burn on the field, though, the catcher showed some promise. He had a .241 batting average, but he performed considerably better against right-handers. A team looking to develop a solid batter from the catcher position could be interested in Knizner.

The Cardinals have a lot of talent on their roster. Aside from Contreras, they have two MVP-caliber players in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, and a bevy of solid bats across the field. Perhaps a new season will bring them more success than the disaster that was the 2023 campaign.