The Baltimore Ravens topped their roster with immense talent over the years. John Harbaugh added Derrick Henry one year ago that increased their title chances. Baltimore also handed Lamar Jackson new weapons for the air attack.

The Ravens will once again hear Super Bowl chatter thanks to their returning star power. But even a team this deep in talent comes with underrated sleepers ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Jackson throws the ball to two of them. Meanwhile, Harbaugh has a massive presence in the trenches that gives opponents fits.

The league has a strong chance to know more about this trio.

Rashod Bateman rises as an underrated Ravens sleeper

Zay Flowers earns the top wide receiver title. Since he's led the team in receptions the last two seasons. But Rashod Bateman brings his own dynamics here.

Bateman led all Baltimore receivers with nine touchdown catches. Only tight end Mark Andrews scored more at 11. He's even fresh off delivering new career-bests with receiving yards (756) and his TDs. He rose as a threat to hit 15 or more yards on his catches.

The 33rd Team revealed 77.8% of his catches became a first down. It became the highest rate among WRs with 40 catches. Bateman also will be motivated financially, after signing a $36.75 million extension with the Ravens. Baltimore heard trade chatter out of Bateman's side before pulling off the extension.

He's entering season five with Jackson and the Ravens. The former Minnesota Golden Gophers WR has thrived under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. His numbers look ready to rise following his new wealthy deal — and through his importance to the Ravens offense.

Isaiah Likely is another offensive sleeper

Likely has become reliable since his arrival to Baltimore. To the point he'd be a TE1 elsewhere if it weren't for Andrews.

He's played in the shadow of the perennial Pro Bowl TE. But Likely creates mismatches when called upon. He rises as a violent run-after-catch threat afterward.

Likely put together new career-highs across the three major receiving categories. He caught 42 passes for 477 yards and scored six touchdowns in adding a TE2 element for the Ravens.

Harbaugh already hopes to see Likely become an All-Pro. But the past Coastal Carolina standout enters a critical contract year. Baltimore could have its future TE on its hands if Andrews isn't in the plans for 2026 and beyond. Likely looks ready to threaten his previous marks and earn a huge payday.

Big DL is final Ravens sleeper

Travis Jones rises as the best Ravens defender you never heard of. Jones handles the dirty work for Baltimore, that's why.

The nose tackle piled a new career-high of 42 tackles. He also collected 22 solo tackles for another personal best. The 6-foot-4, 338-pounder then tied a previous-best of four tackles for a loss.

Jones is desiring becoming a stronger leader, which he shared via Fox Baltimore reporter Morgan Adsit Monday. He's even ignoring contract chatter to become more vocal in the locker room. But Baltimore's defense opens up and wrecks havoc with him occupying the middle then taking on centers and guards.