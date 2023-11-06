The Browns got a dominant Week 9 win vs the Cardinals but suffered a big loss with the latest Jedrick Willis injury update.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 in Week 9 but also suffered a major loss in the process. The latest Jedrick Willis injury update is that the Browns are going to be without their starting left tackle for a while.

Reports out of Cleveland are that Willis has an MCL injury and is going on injured reserve. That means he will be out for at least four weeks, making Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars the earliest he could return.

As for who will replace the fourth-year tackle, Browns reporter Zac Jackson of The Athletic tweeted that “[Browns head coach Kevin] Stefanski says ‘we have options’ at left tackle but for strategy reasons won’t discuss any possible shifting of positions. Says [James] Hudson is ‘next guy up.’ Hudson played both LT and RT during yesterday’s game.”

Hudson has been the team’s swing tackle for the last few weeks as rookie right tackle Dawand Jones has been starting in place of the injured Jack Conklin.

This Jedrick Willis injury update is tough news for the Browns after their Week 9 win over the Cardinals. The team has already allowed the eighth-most sacks (24) in the league this season. Despite the injuries, though, the line is doing a good job of run blocking. The team is fifth in rushing yards (1,153) and has the most of any team that’s only played eight games thus far.

Hudson is a third-year offensive lineman who was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Cincinnati. He’s made seven career starts to this point and if he starts in the Browns Week 10 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, it will be his first start of the 2022 campaign.