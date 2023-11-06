The Cleveland Browns beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 in Week 9 but also suffered a major loss in the process. The latest Jedrick Willis injury update is that the Browns are going to be without their starting left tackle for a while.

Reports out of Cleveland are that Willis has an MCL injury and is going on injured reserve. That means he will be out for at least four weeks, making Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars the earliest he could return.

As for who will replace the fourth-year tackle, Browns reporter Zac Jackson of The Athletic tweeted that “[Browns head coach Kevin] Stefanski says ‘we have options’ at left tackle but for strategy reasons won’t discuss any possible shifting of positions. Says [James] Hudson is ‘next guy up.’ Hudson played both LT and RT during yesterday’s game.”

Hudson has been the team’s swing tackle for the last few weeks as rookie right tackle Dawand Jones has been starting in place of the injured Jack Conklin.

RECOMMENDED
Doctor speaking with Jets' Allen Lazard, doctor giving thumbs up. Lazard has ice bag on his knee. Happy Zach Wilson in background at MetLife Stadium under the lights for Monday Night Football.
Allen Lazard's expected Week 9 injury status for Jets will excite Zach Wilson

Jim Cerny ·

Giants OL Evan Neal has suffered an injury.
Giants' Evan Neal gets brutal injury update after Raiders loss

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Daniel Jones with a first aid kit. Allegiant Stadium in the background.
Giants' Daniel Jones' return plan after ACL tear confirmed

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

This Jedrick Willis injury update is tough news for the Browns after their Week 9 win over the Cardinals. The team has already allowed the eighth-most sacks (24) in the league this season. Despite the injuries, though, the line is doing a good job of run blocking. The team is fifth in rushing yards (1,153) and has the most of any team that’s only played eight games thus far.

Hudson is a third-year offensive lineman who was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Cincinnati. He’s made seven career starts to this point and if he starts in the Browns Week 10 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, it will be his first start of the 2022 campaign.