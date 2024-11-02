The Arizona Cardinals are having a surprisingly good season so far in 2024, scrapping their way to a 4-4 record thanks to a few last-second victories. As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Cardinals are in an interesting place where they can choose to be sellers and give some of their veteran pieces away, or they can try and be buyers and go for a division title.

One player that contending teams are understandably blowing up the Cardinals' phones about is star safety Budda Baker. Baker is one of the best safeties in the NFL and is a free agent this offseason, so teams think that they can get him at a discounted price.

However, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort shrugs off any trade rumors around Baker when they're brought up, according to Howard Balzer of Cardinals Wire.

“I’d say, ‘Don’t believe everything you read.' Budda’s a big part of what we’re doing. Budda’s a big part of not only on the field but off the field and the leadership he provides,” Ossenfort said, per Balzer. “I think there’s a lot of information, a lot misinformation that’s out there this time of year, whether it’s pertaining to our players or somebody else’s players.

“Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in. People can throw anything out there that really may not have any truth to it at all. That’s why our league is so popular and people love reading things out there. … Couldn’t be more excited to have Budda with us.”

Baker leads the Cardinals with 79 total tackles in eight games this season, a number than ranks fifth in the league this year. He also has four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Cardinals should not be sellers at the NFL trade deadline

Many thought that the Cardinals would be at the bottom of the NFC West this season, but the first half of the year hasn't played out that way. Jonathan Gannon and company are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the division and have a real chance to earn a home playoff game this winter.

The Cardinals are in this spot for a few reasons. The Seahawks, 49ers and Rams have all struggled with injuries so far this season, and Arizona has taken advantage. They have also become incredibly clutch at the end of games, pulling off a handful of last-second wins, including one over the 49ers themselves.

Down-to-down, the Cardinals defense is very exploitable, and some teams such as the Detroit Lions have really gotten after them this season. It's a group that depends heavily on turnovers to get stops, which may not be sustainable going forward. However, if they continue to be optimistic, they can continue to hang around in games.

On the other hand, the offense has been extremely good at times. Kyler Murray has played very good football in spurts and is still capable of making something out of nothing at any time. The running game is a delightful watch with the combination of Murray and James Conner pounding the rock, and Arizona is steadily getting Marvin Harrison Jr. more involved in the passing game.

The Cardinals may not win the division, but they're right in the middle of the race as the season hits the midway point. For that reason alone, the front office should hold onto its chips and try to make a run at it.