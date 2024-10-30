Despite some of the chaos, the Philadelphia Eagles know that the 2024 season could be special. Philadelphia is 4-2 on the season, has won its last two games, and seems to be firing on all cylinders. The offense has started to click, and Philadelphia's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in either of the last two games. Things are looking up for the Eagles, but the NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. The trade deadline could be a chance for Philadelphia to add a star, especially in a position of need. Curiously enough, rumors have surfaced that the Eagles could be in play for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker, who fits the bill of what Philadelphia could target at the deadline.

If Baker can help the Eagles, they should consider a deal. He is in the final year of a $59 million contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season, but he is one of the best safeties in football. Philadelphia has a chance to make some noise this season and should go all-in, no matter the cost. But that might require the Eagles agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old All-Pro safety.

It also hinges on what the Cardinals are thinking as well. Granted, Baker demanded a trade last offseason before Arizona re-worked his deal to slide him more guaranteed money – though his contract wasn't extended. Rumors were flying high after Baker went public with his trade request – though it felt like if the Cardinals truly wanted him gone, Baker would have been dealt a year younger with more time left on his contract. But with him on the last year of his deal, Baker could be on his way out of Arizona.

Why Budda Baker makes sense for the Eagles

Some of their stars in Philadelphia's secondary haven’t lived up to their name or contract this season. But things for the Eagles haven't been catastrophic, either. Philadelphia has allowed the eighth-lowest completion percentages to opposing offenses, but they’ve only given up eight passing touchdowns in seven games. The Eagles have a top-ten defense. However, adding Baker into the mix could take things to an entirely different level.

Philadelphia is a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Adding a veteran like Baker to a young defense can help give the Eagles an edge, especially when things are tight. Baker believes that wherever he goes, he's going there to win. That’s why he fits so well with what the Eagles need. Acquiring Baker could be the difference-maker for Philadelphia this season as the team looks to win its second Super Bowl.