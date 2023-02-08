The Arizona Cardinals are still looking for their next head coach, though, they already have a short list of candidates to choose from, which includes the name of New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Kafka’s chances to win the job has gotten a nice lift with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid giving him a compliment ahead of Super Bowl 57.

“He is very intelligent, a great human being,” Reid said of Mike Kafka on Tuesday, per Tom Rock of Newsday. “The quarterback [Kyler Murray] will love him. He’ll challenge him to be better than he even is now. But he’ll do a great job and challenge the team. The guys will respond,” Reid added.

Reid is definitely familiar with Kafka. After all, the latter served for the Chiefs coaching staff from 2017 to 2021. Kafka would later join the Giants as an offensive coordinator and showed plenty of promise which must have gotten the attention of the Cardinals when looking at his resume.

Kafka helped improved the Giants’ offense which averaged just 15.2 points per game in 2021 and put up 21.2 points per game in his first season with the team. The Giants did not exactly have a lot of explosive talents on offense outside of running back Saquon Barkley in 2022, but Kafka helped squeeze the most out of the team’s offensive unit. Barkley’s resurgence can even be mostly attributed to Kafka.

The Cardinals still have quarterback Kyler Murray, who should be able to recover in time for the 2023 NFL season. At his best, Murray is a dangerous dual-threat QB, and he’s someone Kafka seemingly would love to coach.