The New York Giants are still celebrating their massive upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Their attention is obviously going to remain heavily focused on their upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, but head coach Brian Daboll provided an update on the head coaching interviews that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is set to partake in.

Via Ralph Vacchiano:

“Giants OC Mike Kafka has interview requests from the Panthers, Texans and Colts for their head coaching vacancies, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Kafka will not be doing any interviews this week as they prepare to play the Eagles in the divisional playoffs.”

Kafka has interviews lined up with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts, but he won’t be doing them this week as the Giants prepare to face the Eagles. For the Giants, the prospect of potentially losing Kafka hurts, but the good news is that he will be 100 percent focused on leading New York past Philadelphia this upcoming week.

It’s not surprising to see Kafka drawing so much interest as a head coaching candidate, especially after the season the Giants have had. Kafka has helped turn New York’s offense into a really strong unit, with Saquon Barkley reemerging as one of the top running backs in the league, and Daniel Jones finally beginning to realize his potential as both a passer and a runner.

There’s a chance these positions get filled before Kafka interviews for them, but there’s also a very good chance Kafka will end up leaving the Giants this offseason for a chance to be a head coach elsewhere. While that proposition may sting, the good news is Kafka is totally focused on the Eagles, and that should help the Giants put their best foot forward against their longtime division rival.