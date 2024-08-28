The Arizona Cardinals have caught the injury bug before the 2024 season. Less than 24 hours after the Cardinals traded defensive end Cameron Thomas to the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Christian Jones, running back Tony Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson are all placed on injured reserve, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Arizona needs all the defensive firepower they can get, especially after their its showing in 2023. They were one of the worst defenses in the NFL and earned the lowest grade of 54.7, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Not to mention, the Cardinals allowed the most total rushing yards in the NFL, with 2,434. Still, there was a bright spot with Thomas throughout the preseason. He led the team with nine quarterback pressures and three sacks. It's important to note that standout linebacker Zaven Collins had 3.5 sacks all year.

Cardinals hit hard by injuries after Cameron Thomas trade

Still keeping on the defensive side of the ball, Robinson was placed on the IR with a calf injury. The University of Missouri standout was the Cardinals choice with their 27th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His mix of speed, size, technique and physical tools made him a prime target.

Even with Thomas heading for Kansas City, Arizona was confident in Robinson until was dealt his calf injury. As someone who could play on the inside and outside, his head coach Jonathan Gannon loved what he saw. Robinson is designated to return from the IR. Unfortunately for the red sea though, they'll have to wait until the former Tiger is cleared to play.

Moving to the offensive side of the ball, franchise quarterback Kyler Murray will have less protection heading into Week 1. Rookie offensive lineman Christian Jones sustained a leg injury in his final preseason game. While the line gained some protection with the signing of Jonah Williams, implementing Jones would be a big boost. The former Texas Longhorn garnered Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors and created havoc for the opposing defensive line. His size at 6'5 and north of 300 pounds, along with his background in soccer, makes Jones a monster with power, yet finesse.

Lastly, running back Jones Jr. was hit with a season-ending shoulder injury. The depth chart was solidified though, as James Conner leads the way, rookie Trey Benson in at RB2 and Emari Demercado at RB3. Even with cutting Michael Carter, Tuesday afternoon, the Cardinals appear comfortable with their three choices in the backfield.

If Arizona can maximize production from its current roster, great. If not, it might be a more painful few weeks than people ought to expect.