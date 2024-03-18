Outside of the Chicago Bears, there may not have been a more intriguing team to monitor in 2024 NFL free agency than the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did they have $50 million in cap space to spend, but they also entered the offseason with 13 draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Of those 13, two of them are in Round 1 and six of them are through the first three rounds. The future is bright in the desert. The Cardinals have already made some moves to make sure that future shines more profusely.
Some of those, like signing right tackle Jonah Williams, were prudent endeavors to make. Others, like trading for Desmond Ridder, left heads to be scratched.
Best Move: Signing Jonah Williams
When the Cardinals released left tackle DJ Humphries, many began operating the assumption that Arizona would be drafting Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But, they essentially opted to swap one tackle for another and signed former Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams to a two-year $30 million deal.
Williams began his NFL career as a left tackle, but made the switch over to the right side of the offensive line last season. The switch ended with him playing the best football of his professional career to date.
Not only did switching to the right side of the line get the best out of Williams, but the reverse switch should end up paying dividends for another Cardinals offensive tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. was Arizona's first round pick in last year's draft.
He had a solid rookie season playing right tackle, but played left tackle at Ohio State. His play was a bit up and down a year ago, which is to be expected of a rookie. But the switch to right tackle may have played a factor as well.
Johnson was named to the Big Ten First-Team as a left tackle in 2022. He was elite on that side of the line of scrimmage that season in Columbus.
#AZCardinals OL Paris Johnson, Jr allowed two sacks and 14 total pressures in his first season as Ohio State’s left tackle. Both sacks and eight total pressures came in True Pass Sets — PFF’s pass-blocking metric which excludes plays with less than 4 rushers, play action,…
— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) April 28, 2023
Humphries, Arizona's previous left tackle, played well last season for the Cardinals, but he also tore his ACL in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Moving on from him allows Johnson to play his more natural position. The Cardinals should not miss a beat making that switch and slotting Williams at right tackle. In fact, their offensive line should be better. This was a great signing by Arizona.
Worst Move: Trading for Desmond Ridder
In all, the Cardinals really didn't give up much for Desmond Ridder. They traded former second-round pick Rondale Moore for him. Compared to what the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles gave up to trade for Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett, respectively, this move looks like a bargain for Arizona.
That especially seems like the case when they already have a slot receiver in tow (Greg Dortch) who has arguably been better than Moore the last couple of seasons.
But Moore still was a former second round pick and Ridder struggled quite a bit last season as a starter for the Falcons. He certainly had his moments, and as a backup, all the Cardinals really need from him are moments.
However, Ridder finished 31st among 49 quarterbacks with at least 120 snaps under center in EPA plus CPOE composite score in 2023. That's below other free agent backup quarterbacks like Tyrod Taylor, Joe Flacco, and Gardner Minshew II and just above Josh Dobbs, who was Arizona's backup to begin the 2023 season while Kyler Murray was injured.
The Cardinals could've just signed one of those guys and traded Moore for draft picks if they felt like it was time to move on. Dobbs is still a free agent, already knows the system there, and was solid for them before getting dealt to Minnesota.
The trade is fine value in a vacuum. Trading for Ridder, while he is on his rookie scale contract, does save them money against the cap. Rondale Moore never worked out with them. But it feels like they left meat on the bone from an asset management standpoint.