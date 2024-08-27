The Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season. The back-to-back Super Bowl champions want nothing less than another title. The Chiefs have a stout offensive lineup spearheaded by Patrick Mahomes. Moreover, they added more support to their defense after engaging in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for linebacker Cam Thomas.

Kansas City is acquiring Thomas in exchange for a seventh-round pick from Arizona, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Thomas has the chance to provide meaningful support to one of the best defenses in the league.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.