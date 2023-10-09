On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams dropped to 2-3 on the 2023 season with a tough 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Rams kept things very competitive against the undefeated Eagles, ultimately the Los Angeles offense couldn't generate enough momentum in the second half en route to the home loss.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed some of the mistakes he saw from his team that have already manifested themselves multiple times on the young season.

“It was almost identical to the way that things played out against the 49ers,” said McVay, per Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune. “It was in some instances deja vu. We've got to figure out how can we be better in some of those situations, and like I said, you've got to play four quarters, so no matter what the heck happened in the first half, it's, ‘alright, how do we figure out how to sustain a drive, score points offensively?'”

The Rams' offense, which got off to a relatively strong start on Sunday, did not cross midfield in the second half against the Eagles' vaunted defensive unit. The game marked the return of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who recorded eight catches for 118 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 222 yards on the afternoon.

Sean McVay and the Eagles will look to get back in the win column and even their record at 3-3 when they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week Six. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.