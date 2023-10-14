The Arizona Cardinals are making moves to shore up their sparse running back room. The Cardinals are promoting veteran running back Damien Williams off their practice squad for Sunday’s game versus the struggling Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Arizona needs some production from the veteran Williams. The Cardinals are struggling to find victories this season, holding a 1-4 record. They are running the football with some success, ranking eighth in rushing entering Week 6. A bright spot had been the play of running back James Conner, who was averaging more than five yards a carry this season. Conner is down with a knee injury and expected to be out for several weeks.

Damien Williams is in his ninth season in the league. He had a career-high rushing season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, garnering 498 yards on the ground. That was the last year he had a season with more than 50 carries. Williams hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since the 2021 season, when he played for the Chicago Bears. He also has more than 1,200 yards receiving in his career.

Williams will probably get a chance to prove himself in the Arizona offense. The Cardinals are looking for any answer they can find to start winning games, and Williams is an experienced back. Their only victory this year is over the Dallas Cowboys, and some of their losses have been blowouts.

Williams is expected to share carries with Cardinals rookie Emari Demercado and others. Arizona plays at Los Angeles at 1:25 PST Sunday. The Rams enter the game with a 2-3 record.