The Tennessee Titans landed a potentially massive offensive weapon in the form of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran pass catcher signed with the Titans after being released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the offseason.

Hopkins had a few options on the open market to choose from. One team that many had linked to the three-time All-Pro pass catcher was the New England Patriots. But it was a former Patriot that helped sway Hopkins to join the Titans.

Hopkins revealed that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was a major factor in his decision. Their relationship dates back to their days with the Houston Texans. Vrabel coached the defense while Hopkins starred on Houston's offense.

“Vrabel is a straight shooter, and over my career he has always checked in on me,” Hopkins said, via Tennessee's team website. “Even when I was in Houston, he was a defensive coach, but he would still check on me just to see how I was doing – that always stuck with me, and I always wanted to be around people like that.”

“I always wanted to be somewhere where I knew I could maximize my potential, not just as a player, but as DeAndre. And I knew Vrabel, being around him, that's what he brings out of you,” Hopkins continued.

Hopkins has a long track record of success in the NFL. He has the most receptions (853) in the league since making his debut in 2013. Furthermore, the new Titans star had six seasons with 1000 or more receiving yards in his first eight seasons.

However, Hopkins had a bit of a rough time these last two years in Arizona. He played 10 games in 2021 and just nine games in 2022 while recording less than 1000 receiving yards in both campaigns.

The Titans certainly hope the three-time All-Pro is able to rebound with a change of scenery. However, there is some risk involved. Let's see if this gamble pays off for the Titans in 2023.