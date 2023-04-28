The Arizona Cardinals have made another trade in the NFL Draft. After earlier swapping with the Houston Texans, they have launched right back up to No. 6 to land lauded offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson was pegged as a possible choice for the Cardinals leading up to this night, but no one expected him to end up there quite like this. Monti Ossenfort is certainly making a grand debut at the festivities in his first year as general manager. He first dealt the No. 3 pick to the Texans for No. 12 in a move that still has the NFL world shaking, before then jumping back to up to No. 6 to take the Ohio State standout.

Whew. He and Cardinals fans may need a damp towel to put on their head when this hectic and crucial day one of the NFL Draft is officially over. When stepping away from all the madness, however, this decision could prove to be a huge winner for Arizona. Kyler Murray may miss a chunk of next season as he recovers from a torn ACL and meniscus, but will be glad to have some heavy-duty protection waiting for him when he returns.

Johnson was a consensus All-American last season, allowing just two sacks to Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud. He displayed excellent footwork and quickness on what might have been the best offensive line in the country. He was a big reason why and now looks to help the Cardinals get back on their feet.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Murray has already been given a long-term extension, so it makes sense to go all in on maximizing his talent. That begins with keeping him healthy and giving him more time to work in the pocket. Paris Johnson Jr. is hopefully up to the task.

There could still be more chaos to come. DeAndre Hopkins has had his name thrown out multiple times already and could still be traded at some point (though Ossenfort has said otherwise).

For now, though, fans can focus on celebrating the man of the hour.