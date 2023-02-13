The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the teams dragging on their head coaching search, with the Indianapolis Colts being the other team. It seems the Cardinals have zeroed in on two candidates for the job, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Adam Schefter reported that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is expected to interview for the Cardinals head coaching job. He is one of the finalists, and it is easy for him as he was already in Arizona for the Super Bowl. The other finalists is Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and the Cardinals could make a decision as soon as tonight, according to Weinfuss.

Interestingly, it seems like the Cardinals are opting to go with a defensive head coach, even with the perception that the new coach will have to get things right with Kyler Murray. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was in the running for a bit, but he ended up accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Minnesota Vikings.

The offensive name to make it farthest in the process with the Cardinals was New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who has one year of experience as an offensive coordinator under Brian Daboll and was heavily credited for the progression of Daniel Jones in 2022.

Jonathan Gannon’s Eagles ranked second in the NFL in yards allowed per game in 2022, while Lou Anarumo’s Bengals were ranked second.

If the Cardinals go with Gannon, the Eagles would most likely be losing both of their coordinators in one offseason, as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is reportedly landing the Colts head coaching job.