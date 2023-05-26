Despite OTAs already starting, the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not yet finished. Let’s see how the Indianapolis Colts want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the perfect trade that the Colts must offer the Arizona Cardinals for Budda Baker.

The Colts’ 2022 NFL season left much to be desired. It was marked by disappointments and missed opportunities. As they embark on the 2023 offseason, the Colts are determined to rebuild and emerge as a formidable force in the AFC. One move that could significantly elevate their prospects is the acquisition of Budda Baker, a talented safety from the Arizona Cardinals. In this article, we explore how Baker’s exceptional skills and versatility could reshape the Colts’ defense. Getting him on board could propel the Colts toward the playoffs once again.

After a lackluster 2022 season, the Colts made significant changes this offseason. They bid farewell to former head coach Frank Reich and welcomed new leader Shane Steichen from the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback position also underwent a transformation. We saw Matt Ryan’s departure and the arrival of Gardner Minshew and rookie Anthony Richardson as viable contenders for QB1. Of course, these offseason decisions are crucial in determining the Colts’ future trajectory.

Despite the challenges faced, the Colts possess the potential to emerge as an unexpected contender in the AFC. With astute decision-making and the right coaching staff, they could rise from the shadows. Heck, they may even secure a spot in the playoffs. Let’s delve into one particular move that could shape their journey and set the stage for a thrilling 2023 NFL season.

Let’s look at the perfect trade that the Colts must offer the Cardinals for Budda Baker.

Baker would be a perfect fit for Colts

First, the Colts have a talented and youthful receiving corps, spearheaded by the impressive Michael Pittman Jr. They also possess the ingredients for a formidable aerial attack. Should they manage to maintain their health and form, the Colts’ wide receivers have the potential to become one of the league’s most dynamic and productive units. They would provide a significant boost to the team’s offensive firepower.

In contrast to how good their receiving corps is, though, the Colts’ defense in 2022 left much to be desired. They ranked among the NFL’s worst. To solidify their playoff aspirations, a substantial defensive improvement is imperative. This is where Budda Baker enters the picture. He is a player whose exceptional skills and playmaking ability could be the catalyst for transforming the Colts’ defense into a formidable force.

Baker’s arrival would provide an immediate impact on the Colts’ defense. As a ballhawk with the ability to make crucial plays in the passing game, his presence would create a significant ripple effect. Baker’s versatility is another standout attribute. He seamlessly transitions between various positions in the secondary, be it as a free safety, strong safety, or even a nickel cornerback. This flexibility grants the Colts’ defensive coordinator the freedom to craft ingenious defensive schemes tailored to the team’s needs. Moreover, Baker’s vocal leadership and infectious energy make him a valuable addition to the Colts’ locker room, fostering unity and camaraderie among the team.

The Trade Proposal

The Indianapolis Colts will receive safety Budda Baker from the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals will receive the Colts’ 2024 first-round draft pick, 2024 second-round draft pick, 2025 second-round draft pick, and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

In this proposed trade, the Colts would acquire Budda Baker. Again, he is an exceptional safety who would significantly bolster their defense. Meanwhile, the Cardinals would receive valuable draft capital. This is in the form of a first-round pick and two second-round picks, along with the addition of Kenny Moore II. He is a seasoned cornerback who would stabilize their secondary. This trade scenario presents a win-win opportunity for both teams.

For the Colts, the inclusion of Budda Baker would be a game-changer. As we already detailed, his exceptional skills in both pass coverage and run defense would help the Colts improve their chances of making the playoffs. Adding him would elevate their defensive performance to new heights.

On the other hand, the Cardinals would benefit from the acquisition of draft assets and a seasoned cornerback in Kenny Moore II. The future draft picks would provide Arizona with valuable resources to rebuild and strengthen its roster. Furthermore, Moore’s experience and talent would seamlessly integrate into the Cardinals’ defensive unit. He could immediately contribute to their overall improvement.

Will this work?

It is important to acknowledge that this proposed trade presents an enticing scenario for both teams. Still, actual trade negotiations can be intricate and dynamic. The final trade may differ in terms of players or draft picks involved. Ultimately, it depends on the evaluation and decisions of the teams’ respective front offices.

Nevertheless, this potential trade proposal offers a compelling exchange of talent and resources. As such, the Colts and Cardinals have an opportunity to forge a mutually beneficial deal. This could shape the fortunes of both franchises for the better.

As things stand, the Colts find themselves at a crossroads in their quest for redemption. The acquisition of Budda Baker would serve as a beacon of hope. He would instill renewed confidence and resilience within the team. With his exceptional skills, versatility, and leadership, Baker has the potential to reshape the Colts’ defense and propel them toward playoff contention. That said, as the Colts explore trade possibilities, it remains to be seen if their perfect trade proposal will come to fruition. Regardless, the vision of Baker donning the horseshoe emblem brings anticipation and excitement to the Colts faithful. This comes as they eagerly await the team’s resurgence in the 2023 NFL season.