Miles Mikolas played innocent after he hit Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ with a first-inning pitch Thursday night, but Major League Baseball was not buying that explanation and delivered a 5-game suspension to the St. Louis Cardinals right-handed pitcher.

St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas was suspended 5 games for intentionally hitting #Cubs Ian Happ last night. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2023

The incident occurred shortly after Happ pounded Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras with his follow through when finishing his swing. Contreras was cut on the scalp after taking the hit to the head from his former teammate. Happ attempted to show his remorse by hugging Contreras after the incident, but apparently that did not satisfy Mikolas.

He came inside to Happ on the next pitch and then hit him with his next delivery. Mikolas was thrown out of the game at that point and the suspension was issued less than 24 hours later.

Mikolas was not the only Cardinal to pay a price. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol was also suspended for a game and fined for the intentional pitch.

While Happ made his apologetic gesture towards Contreras, the Cardinals were unhappy that several of the Cubs appeared to be laughing about the incident. That's why Mikolas took matters into his own hands.

Marmol explained that the Cardinals were upset with the attitude they saw from the Cubs. “Correct, guys weren't happy about the other side just laughing about the situation,” Marmol said. “I mean, we had a catcher go down and he's bleeding, they took offense to that, umpire and Jack were having a conversation and led to my ejection.”

The 5-game suspension means that Miles Mikolas will miss one turn in the Cardinals pitching rotation.