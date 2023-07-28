A Nolan Arenado trade ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline is no longer outside the realm of possibility. The St. Louis Cardinals have acknowledged that they will be trade deadline sellers. At least one club has spoken with the Cardinals about a potential Nolan Arenado trade. Even though Arenado will likely remain put for the rest of the season, there's at least a chance that St. Louis will blow up its roster.

It's not hard to come up with a list of possible Arenado trade destinations. There's a long line of teams who would benefit greatly from adding Arenado to their lineup. The Cardinals' third baseman just made his eighth All-Star team and is one season removed from finishing third in the NL MVP race. During a time when free agents are routinely signing nine, 10 and 11-year contracts, the four years left on Arenado's contract seem more than reasonable.

Arenado has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship this year. The veteran has never been to the World Series. An Arenado trade could ultimately be what's best for St. Louis and its star player.

What are the trade destinations that would make the most sense for Nolan Arenado? Let's take a look at the three best landing spots for the slugger if the Cardinals pull the trigger on a trade before Tuesday's 2023 deadline.

The Dodgers are the most obvious Arenado trade destination. The Los Angeles Times first reported that the Dodgers engaged the Cardinals in trade talks regarding Arenado. The Dodgers' interest in Arenado dates back several years. Los Angeles might've acquired the third baseman had the Colorado Rockies not decided to send him outside of the division to St. Louis.

Arenado rooted for the Dodgers and attended high school an hour away from Dodger Stadium. It's believed that he would waive his no-trade clause to play in Los Angeles. The Dodgers can easily afford the four years and more than $107 million left on Arenado's contract.

Of all the realistic contenders to acquire Arenado, Los Angeles might be able to make St. Louis the most intriguing offer. The Cardinals are looking to acquire promising young pitchers who throw hard and miss bats. The Dodgers have several players who fit that description as part of an elite farm system. A trade would help St. Louis get off on the right foot to start rebuilding its roster, and it would arguably make Los Angeles the new favorites in the National League.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants might be more desperate than any other MLB team to acquire a superstar. San Francisco tried and failed to sign Aaron Judge. Carlos Correa was supposed to be the Giants' backup plan, but that fell through because of injury concerns. Given San Francisco's misfortune in free agency, making a blockbuster trade at the deadline could be its best shot to land that elusive star.

A Cardinals-Giants trade would allow Arenado to be close to home while playing for a storied franchise. San Francisco isn't far from being able to contend for a championship. On the heels of the deadline, the Giants are only three games behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. San Francisco has the fourth-best record in the NL.

The Giants are in the playoff picture because of the NL's fourth-best ERA. San Francisco owns an average offense. Putting Arenado's .522 slugging percentage in the middle of the lineup could make the Giants a much bigger threat in October.

New York Yankees

All indications are that the Yankees won't acquire a high-priced superstar at the trade deadline. New York might even go in the opposite direction, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, moving a veteran in order to fall below the luxury tax threshold. But if there's any deadline buyer who needs Arenado, it's probably the Yankees.

Unlike the Dodgers and Giants, the Yankees are on the outside of the latest playoff picture. San Francisco's average offense has produced more runs than New York's lineup. The Dodgers are an absolute juggernaut compared to the 2023 Yankees. Only the Oakland Athletics have a worse batting average than the Yankees. In Judge's absence, New York averaged 3.8 runs per game.

Now that Judge is off the injured list, New York could completely transform its lineup by adding the reigning AL MVP and Arenado into the heart of the order. The Yankees have an enormous hole at third base amid Josh Donaldson's ineffectiveness and subsequent injury. Regardless of Hal Steinbrenner's desire to spend less money, New York can absolutely afford to add Arenado's contract to the payroll.