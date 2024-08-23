The Arizona Cardinals will not play QB Kyler Murray in the team's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Instead, they will have one final showdown between Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder for the QB2 spot. Both QBs bring a little something different to the table, so it will be interesting to see who performs better in the final preseason game.

Clayton Tune boasts some better statistics than Desmond Ridder. He also had a stronger performance at training camp. However, Ridder seems to align better with Kyler Murray's playing style, which could be an important factor.

Clayton Tune will start against the Broncos this weekend, followed by Desmond Ridder. That said, the Cardinals coaching staff has made it clear that nothing has been decided already.

“I know people are going to make a big deal of who starts the game, but I don't see it that way,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. “Competition at every position is going to come down to final cuts. That's the reality of training camp. I expect to see those guys play at a high level regardless of who is in there first.”

This QB battle is something that the Cardinals are taking very seriously. In an ideal world, the backup QB would never play. However, the Cardinals coaching staff is realistic about the fact that players will get injured every season.

“The reality of the NFL game is that guys get hurt,” Petzing said. “It's unfortunate but it's real. The quarterback position had what, 60-plus starters last year? You want everyone on that roster, if they have a jersey, to be ready to go, ready to give us the best chance to win.”

Hopefully the Cardinals can simply roll with Kyler Murray in 2024.

The former first overall pick is expected to have a rebound season after a 2022 ACL tear slowed down his career.

Jonathan Gannon recently praised Murray's mental and physical toughness heading into the regular season.

“I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he's at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he's leaps and bound ahead,” Gannon said on Mad Dog Sports Radio, per NFL.com. “What I know about the guy, my relationship with him when I got his job: His will to win is extremely high. And if you detail out and lay out for him what is needed from him to improve himself, the offense and the team, he is 1,000 percent willing to do that. So, I love the guy, because he's done everything that I've asked of him and more. He's been a phenomenal leader on and off the field — not just with the offense, but with the entire team.”

The Cardinals had a rough start to the 2023 season, going 1-8 in their first nine games. Now they will look to get off to a hot start in 2024.

Arizona opens the regular season with a road game against Buffalo.