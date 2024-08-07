As the Arizona Cardinals prepare to open their preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed that franchise QB Kyler Murray will sit out the preseason campaign. Fans might already expect this news about the Cardinals lineup since most NFL teams would rather sit out notable players for comparably lower-stakes games. At this point, avoiding injuries or unnecessary wear and tear far outweighs win-loss records or statistical benchmarks. However, that doesn't mean the coaching staff or the roster should wait to compete until the NFL season.

This is the period where coaches tinker with rotations and lineups. Likewise, fringe players or rookies compete for remaining roster spots leading into the new season. To this end, coach Gannon urged fans not to read too much into his first depth chart. As of Tuesday, he has placed Desmond Riddler in the QB2 slot, with Clayton Tune right behind him. With Murray on the bench, both Riddler and Tune should see enough playing time to determine who wins the backup spot.

“It's a very healthy [battle],” Gannon explained to reporters. “Good competition between those two. They're both doing a good job.”

Cardinals' preseason adjustments

Asked about Murray's status for the preseason, coach Gannon was positive. “I like where he's at right now,” he said. “I like how the offense is operating, and I think he will get done everything that he needs to get done to be the best version of himself on opening day.” While Murray had told the coach that he would like to play on Saturday, he also said that he understood his coach's decision to sit him.

Likewise, Jonathan Gannon decides on the Cardinals' lineups for the preseason based on their competition status, age, and health. For instance, he has already decided on whether or not to play fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., on Saturday, but he kept his decision secret from the press. The team will have several practice sessions before their NFL season opener against the Buffalo Bills, a team with fresh postseason experience from 2023.

The Cardinals are coming off a second straight losing season. Moreover, a Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers put them on a 2-10 record, guaranteeing a second consecutive season with double-digit losses. Then, the San Francisco 49ers put the Cardinals out of their misery on Week 15 by eliminating them from playoff contention for the second straight season. For now, the team continues to face an uphill battle toward the postseason, but they will have enough games to answer whether Kyler Murray is ready to lead them to the big stage.