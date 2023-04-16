Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

There seems to be an ongoing rift between the Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Many have speculated that the Cardinals will eventually trade Hopkins. But with his NFL future unclear, Hopkins made sure there was no question about his contract demands.

Hopkins is set to make over $19 million this season and over $14 million next season. The wide receiver seems perfectly comfortable with those numbers and isn’t actively seeking a pay bump.

“Hopkins doesn’t want a raise” – Nuk,” the former All-Pro tweeted.

When Hopkins originally came up in trade talks, his contract was thought to be a driving factor. With the Cardinals coming off of a brutal 4-13 season, it seemed like Arizona was no longer capable of reaching Hopkins cap number. It’s hard to justify a major contract for an aging WR with so many holes across the roster. Those big money problems are still in play for the Cardinals, but Hopkins is claiming he isn’t looking for Arizona or any other team to up their offers.

Even if he plays under this year’s $19 million contract, Hopkins can look to sign a new deal with any team that trades for him. The fact that he isn’t looking for an immediate raise might make more teams interested. Hopkins is coming off a tough – by his standards – campaign in which he caught for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Teams might’ve soured on dealing for him. But if Hopkins is truthful about his contract, an acquiring team knows their financial obligations up front.

DeAndre Hopkins is still one of the most talented wide receivers in the league. A strong season could justify his contract numbers. But Hopkins isn’t looking for more right now. He’s looking to prove himself and earn his bag on the gridiron.