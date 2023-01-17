With the Arizona Cardinals going through an on-the-fly facelift, it’s questionable if wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be part of the team’s plans going forward.

Not too long ago, the Cardinals were looked at as a team on the rise, but after going 4-13 this season, the franchise has the look of someone in complete turmoil.

On Tuesday, team owner Michael Bidwill provided an update regarding the future of DeAndre Hopkins, per Ari Meirov via Twitter.

#Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says the future of DeAndre Hopkins is something that new GM Monti Ossenfort will be evaluating "in the coming weeks." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

Hopkins has played three seasons for Arizona after being traded to them from the Houston Texans. In 2020, he had 115 catches for 1,407 yards and 6 touchdowns. Injuries hampered his production in 2021, limiting him to 42 catches for 572 yards and eight TDs. Hopkins missed the first six games of this season due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) policy. He returned to have 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

If the days of seeing Hopkins in a Cardinals uniform are numbered, it would be the latest in a number of changes happening after a disastrous 2022 campaign. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his duties at the conclusion of the season, and Monti Ossenfort replaced Steve Keim as the general manager, so the latter can focus on his health. A replacement for Kingsbury has not been announced at this time, but the team has multiple candidates in mind, most notably Sean Payton.

With a new GM and coach coming in, it remains to be seen if Hopkins will be one of the mainstays from a team that has fallen on hard times after making the playoffs last season.